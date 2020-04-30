Rakuten stops selling coronavirus test kit

Rakuten Inc. said Thursday that it will suspend sales of a coronavirus test kit for corporate customers.

The move by the Japanese cybermall operator comes after the kit's supplier, Genesis Healthcare Co., saw its president replaced in a board meeting Tuesday.

Rakuten said it now needs to re-evaluate Genesis Healthcare's management and compliance regimes after the change in leadership. Rakuten is a shareholder of Genesis Healthcare.

All shipped kits will be recalled, Rakuten said.

The kit is said to be able to detect genomes specific to the novel coronavirus. Rakuten put the kit on sale in some prefectures, including Tokyo and Kanagawa, on April 20.

The Japan Medical Association has warned against the sale of the kit, saying it may produce a false negative result.