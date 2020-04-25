Tokyo reports 103 coronavirus cases as Golden Week holidays begin

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 103 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the capital to 3,836.

Tokyo, which has the highest number of infections of any prefecture, has reported more than 100 cases each day for 12 straight days. The capital's single-day high so far is 201, reported on April 17.

Japan started the Golden Week holidays on Saturday, but coronavirus fears left shinkansen and expressways deserted as the pace of infection has yet to show a clear sign of slowing.

Ahead of the holidays, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike requested that residents step up social distancing efforts over the next two weeks and also limit the frequency of grocery shopping to every three days as part of steps to prevent supermarkets from becoming too crowded.