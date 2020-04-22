Honda to halt output at two domestic plants as virus affects parts supply

Honda Motor Co. will briefly halt production at two plants in Saitama Prefecture due to a disruption in the supply of parts amid the coronavirus outbreak, the automaker said earlier this week.

The Sayama plant, which makes minivans along with other types of cars, will be closed from April 27 to May 1, while the Yorii factory, which produces SUVs, will be shut down for three days from Monday.

The Sayama factory was previously closed for two days through April 17.

The move follows Toyota Motor Corp.’s announcement Monday to extend output suspension at two plants in Aichi Prefecture by six days through April 28.

The nation’s auto industry has been hit hard by the global coronavirus outbreak, not just in terms of demand, but also by disrupted supply chains.