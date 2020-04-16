Tokyo confirms 149 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, media reports said.

The new cases bring the capital’s total to nearly 2,600.

The news comes a day after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the city will prepare a massive ¥800 billion emergency economic package to bolster measures to fight the pandemic, as Tokyo has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

Planning to submit a ¥357 trillion bill to an emergency session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly starting Friday, the Tokyo government aims to financially support small businesses, such as restaurants and bars, and help medical institutions secure essential supplies such as masks and sanitizer.