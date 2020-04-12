National | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for April 13 to 19

Kyodo

Monday

  • Naha District Court to hand down ruling in case filed by citizens to halt landfill work to build replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
  • Japan Display Inc. to announce earnings for April-December period. The display maker said in February it would delay the announcement by two months after an alleged case of accounting fraud surfaced involving a former employee. Shareholders in March approved a bailout plan including a capital injection of ¥50.4 billion ($465 million) from private fund Ichigo Asset Management Ltd. to turn JDI around following a slump in demand for smartphones.

Tuesday

  • Official campaign for House of Representatives by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture to start.
  • Leaders of Japan, China, South Korea and Association of Southeast Asian Nations to hold teleconference to discuss coronavirus countermeasures.

Wednesday

  • G-20 finance chiefs to hold teleconference to discuss response to coronavirus pandemic as global recession looms.
  • Japan Tourism Agency to release data foreigners visitors for March. The number of inbound tourists plunged 58 percent in February due to travel restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route to open for sightseeing season. Route features tall snow walls that run through the Tateyama mountain range from Nagano to Toyama.

Thursday

  • Fourth anniversary of deadly Kumamoto earthquake in Kyushu.

Friday

  • Kobe District Court to hand down child neglect ruling on Shinya Takashima and his wife, Hiromi, for leaving their four children at home while they went to a pachinko parlor in November 2019. Their 3-month-old boy died in November but the cause of death could not be determined. Prosecutors are demanding two-year prison terms for both, but the defense team is seeking a suspended term because they showed remorse.

Saturday

  • No major events.

Sunday

  • No major events.
Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

, ,