Sentiment among Japan's big manufacturers falls into negative for first time in seven years

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers fell into the negative in March for the first time in seven years, weighed down by fears about the global economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed Wednesday.

The key index measuring confidence among companies such as automobile and electronics makers fell to minus 8 from zero, down for the fifth straight quarter. The result compared to the average market forecast of minus 10 in a Kyodo News poll.

The index for large nonmanufacturers including the service sector dropped to 8 from 20 in the December survey for the third straight quarter of deterioration.