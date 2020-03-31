Business / Corporate

Kyorin to release 15-minute coronavirus test reagent in mid-April

A new diagnostic testing reagent for the novel coronavirus developed by Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. will be released in mid-April, parent company Kyorin Holdings Inc. said Tuesday.

The reagent makes it possible to test patients for the virus in about 15 minutes when used together with a genetic testing device jointly developed by the group and the industry ministry-affiliated National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, known as AIST.

The current common COVID-19 testing method in Japan takes four to six hours to obtain results.

The testing device has been introduced at 16 medical institutions around Japan.

