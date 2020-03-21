North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan from its west coast

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles from its western North Pyongan province and into the sea of its east coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

Japan’s coast guard confirmed at least one of the missiles, saying it landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone waters.

Earlier this month, the nuclear-armed North carried out similar launches on two occasions — Japan said the projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles.

The latest launch comes as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on.