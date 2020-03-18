Japan still heading toward a peak in coronavirus infections, study shows

Despite a declining trend in Hokkaido, Japan has yet to reach a peak in coronavirus infections, with the number of infected people still rising significantly in Aichi and Hyogo prefectures, a Kyodo News study showed Tuesday.

The study is based on data from about 680 people whose dates of onset were made available among the infected people local governments reported to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry by Monday.

In Hokkaido, where 152 cases — the highest number of domestic infections — and six deaths have been reported, the number of new cases has been decreasing since Gov. Naomichi Suzuki declared a state of emergency on Feb. 28. No new cases were reported Tuesday in the prefecture for the first time since Feb. 19.

Cases of COVID-19 surged in mid-February on the island, logging 10 patients per day on Feb. 18 and 21, before showing a declining trend.

A government panel of health experts warned on Feb. 24 that the next week or two will be “critical” in determining whether infections would rapidly spread in the country or end.

The number of COVID-19 patients has increased in prefectures such as Aichi and Hyogo, where clusters of people infected with the pneumonia-causing virus were reported.

In Aichi, the prefecture with the second-highest number of domestic infections, a cluster emerged via a day care center for the elderly, recording 11 cases per day on March 7 and 9.

Nationwide, the onset of cases remained at a rate of 20 to 30 per day between late February and early March, suggesting the peak of the epidemic has yet to come in the country.

While the onset of new cases nationwide has been on a declining trend since March 10, it can still turn upward this month because many cases have presumably not yet been reported to local governments.

Similarly, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Tuesday it has confirmed an additional 12 cases, bringing the number of cases in the capital to 102.

That marked the highest number of infections in one day in Tokyo.

The study also revealed that 20 or more people have tested positive for the virus this month after returning from trips abroad.

The infection of an Aichi man in his 50s was confirmed after he returned from France. Others who went on a Nile River cruise in Egypt were also infected.