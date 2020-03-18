Kagawa passes Japan's first ordinance to tackle gaming addiction

The Kagawa Prefectural Assembly became the first local government Wednesday to pass an ordinance aimed at preventing internet and gaming addiction among children by imposing usage restrictions.

The ordinance was enacted by a majority vote at a prefectural plenary assembly meeting. It is set to take effect on April 1.

The ordinance stipulates that gaming for people under 18 should be restricted to 60 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on weekends and holidays.

To tackle the issue, the Kagawa assembly had been preparing to submit a draft ordinance, initiated by members of the assembly, to touch on the responsibilities of the prefecture, schools, parents and others in order to prevent internet and gaming addiction.

The ordinance says that parents have a responsibility to prioritize spending time with their children so that they will not become addicted to video games or the internet.

For companies developing, manufacturing or distributing video games, the ordinance requests them to refrain from making games that may aggravate addiction, including billing systems that can foster a passion for gambling in players.

The ordinance also asks that households create rules on children’s use of the internet and video games.

It says that smartphone use should be allowed until 9 p.m. for children until they reach high school, and then till 10 p.m. until they reach the age of 18.

People will only be obliged to make efforts to meet the guidelines and it doesn’t come with any penalties.

The ordinance has received mixed reviews, especially on the reasoning behind the recommended time for using smartphones and for playing video games.

Of 2,615 public comments the prefectural assembly secretariat received in January and February, 2,269 were in favor of the ordinance, while 334 were against it.

On the other hand, 67 of 71 businesses were against the ordinance, while none voiced support.