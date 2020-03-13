Japanese firm to import and sell kits that can detect new coronavirus in 15 minutes

Textile and chemical product-maker Kurabo Industries Ltd. said Thursday that starting next week it will begin selling test kits developed by a Chinese firm that can detect the new coronavirus in 15 minutes, far shorter than the current method.

The kit, using a small blood sample and a reagent, is expected to reduce time and costs compared to the polymerase chain reaction test now widely used to detect the pneumonia-causing disease, which takes four to six hours after mucous membrane is collected from a patient’s throat or other parts of the body, according to the maker.

As for the Chinese-developed kit, it will take only 15 minutes for a red line to appear on a test strip after blood samples from a suspected carrier are mixed with a reagent on the strip. The red line indicates a positive test, the company said.

The kit was developed by the company’s business partner in China and has already been used by Chinese medical institutions. The kit, which will be put on sale Monday, is also effective in detecting the virus in patients at early stages of the disease, unlike the current PCR tests, it said.

Kurabo plans to sell the kits to research and testing institutions. One kit capable of testing 10 samples is priced at ¥25,000, excluding tax. The firm aims to supply enough kits for a total capacity of 10,000 tests per day.

With the number of people being screened for the virus rising, the demand for swifter testing is also increasing, prompting research facilities and pharmaceutical companies to step up efforts to develop new methods for diagnosis.

Precision equipment-maker Shimadzu Corp. has said it aims to develop a testing method that can detect the new coronavirus in one hour for release by the end of March.

Kanagawa Prefecture and the government-backed research institute Riken also said recently they have jointly developed a testing method to determine whether an individual is infected or not within 30 minutes.