Nikkei slips below 19,000 for first time since 2018 as rout continues

The benchmark Nikkei average slipped below 19,000 for the first time since December 2018 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning following a historic overnight plunge on Wall Street.

At 9:38 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei average stood at 18,895.46, down 803.30 points, or 4.08 percent, from Monday.

Tokyo stocks extended losses as investors remained risk-averse after the Dow Jones industrial average registered its biggest point drop ever on fears over the global spread of the novel coronavirus, market sources said.

A slump in crude oil prices also dampened investor sentiment, the sources said.

“There is no sign that stock prices (will) stop falling as investors are strongly cautious about the coronavirus,” an official at a domestic asset management company said.

The dollar rose above ¥103 in Tokyo early Tuesday morning. At 9 a.m., the greenback stood at ¥103.08-09, up from ¥102.26-28 at 5 p.m. Monday.