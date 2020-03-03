Japanese prosecutors set to build case against aide of lawmaker in election scandal

Prosecutors are set to build a case against a secretary of lawmaker Anri Kawai for alleged illegal payments made to campaign staff during last year’s Upper House election, investigative sources said Monday.

Anri’s husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, also a sitting lawmaker and formerly the justice minister, is said to have orchestrated the election campaign in the Hiroshima constituency, taking an active role in securing staff. A conviction of the secretary could lead to both Kawais losing their seats in the Diet if they are implicated in violations, according to the public office election law.

Anri Kawai, 46, won a seat in the House of Councilors for the first time in last July’s election. Her 56-year-old husband is a veteran House of Representatives lawmaker in a constituency in Hiroshima Prefecture.

According to the sources, the aide coordinated plans for staff members during the election campaign. He became a state-paid secretary of Anri Kawai after the election.

The aide has told prosecutors during voluntary questioning that he was involved in providing daily allowance payments of ¥30,000 to “election warblers,” as women who are driven around in small vans touting their candidates over loudspeakers are known, the sources said.

The payment is double the legal cap of ¥15,000 per day for such workers in election campaigns.

Hiroshima prosecutors searched the election office of the Kawais in Hiroshima as well as other sites such as the home of the secretary in January.

The campaign office is suspected of creating two receipts to be signed by the workers so as to create the appearance that the payments were under ¥15,000 per day.

As the election scandal emerged, Katsuyuki Kawai resigned as justice minister and said that he and his wife were not involved in the case.

The couple have kept quiet regarding details of the case while saying they won’t leave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party or quit as lawmakers.