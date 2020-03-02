Nearly all prefectures in Japan shut schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Nearly all prefectures began shutting schools Monday in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, four days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe surprised many with a request for a total school closure until early April.

As confusion spreads among many local authorities, some schools held their final classes or left facilities open for children who cannot stay home alone while their parents are at work. Shimane Prefecture, one of the prefectures to not have any reported cases of the virus, is the only prefecture to say it will not close any of its schools.

“I am thankful that the school is open. But I’m also worried that the school could become a source of infection,” said a 35-year-old woman who drove her two children to an elementary school in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, on Monday morning.

The city of Saitama closed all its elementary schools Monday but said they would be open for children who cannot stay at home alone.

At Tokiwa Elementary School in Saitama, 72 students out of 945 came to the school and spent the day on workbooks and arts and crafts. “I want to see my classmates,” said a first grader.

In Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, meanwhile, an elementary school was to be closed starting in the afternoon but held final classes in the morning.

Some schools will close starting Tuesday or later.

In the city of Kyoto, Suzaku No. 4 Elementary School will close starting Thursday. “We will make preparations in the next three days and offer guidance to students in how to spend time for studies and daily lives while the school is out,” Principal Tomohiro Hirano said.

Abe announced the school closure plan last Thursday, calling for them to remain shut until the end of the spring break in early April when the new school year starts. The education ministry subsequently issued the request to local boards of education.

“We cannot, under any circumstances, allow group infections among children to occur in school,” the prime minister said at a news conference Saturday after his request triggered confusion among teachers and parents.

He said parents who need to take time off and look after their children until schools start the new academic year will receive financial support.

The health ministry said Monday it plans on requesting after-school facilities to stay open and to utilize open classrooms amid the country-wide closures while teachers in closed schools may be able to assist in their operation.

“There is a possibility that (the after-school facilities) will become overpopulated if the number of children sent there increases,” Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato told journalists Sunday. “We would like to utilize the schools and ask teachers for their cooperation.”

The government is set to bear the costs associated with the additional time some children will spend in the facilities, rather than ask parents to cover the extra costs.

Furthermore, the criteria for employment subsidies have been eased to include nonregular employees as well.