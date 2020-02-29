South Korea reports 813 new virus cases, taking total over 3,000 line

South Korea confirmed Saturday another 813 cases of the new coronavirus, taking its infection total to 3,150.

The Health and Welfare Ministry said in a statement that 657 of the new cases were in Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea’s COVID-19 outbreak. The total in the city, whose mass outbreak is linked to a secretive religious group, now exceeds 2,200.

There are now 77 cases in Seoul and 80 in Busan, the second-largest city, with both logging increases. The national death toll stands at 17.

Government quarantine officials at a news conference urged people to refrain from going out much as possible over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a level-one travel alert, the lowest on its four-tier response system, for all of Japan, urging citizens to exercise caution.

The previous day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a Level 1 risk information level, its lowest, for the whole of South Korea.