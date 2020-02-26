5,000 Dentsu employees to telework after staffer at Tokyo headquarters contracts COVID-19

Dentsu Group Inc. said Tuesday that about 5,000 employees at its headquarters in Tokyo will telework from Wednesday after an employee was confirmed to have COVID-19 Monday.

The employee in his 50s is hospitalized but not in serious condition, according to the advertising agency.

Four employees identified by public health officials to have had close contact with him began to telework on Tuesday, it said.

Dentsu will also stop visitors from entering its headquarters from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. will have about 8,000 employees, or about 30 percent of its domestic workforce, work remotely in principle from Wednesday to March 6.

No coronavirus infection has been confirmed among Shiseido workers.

Those who will telework include executives, while factory workers and beauty shop sales clerks will go to their workplaces as usual.