The week ahead for Feb. 24 to March 1

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to arrive for visit through Friday. Will hold meetings with Japanese officials and inspect crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
Japan Sumo Association to release latest rikishi rankings for Spring Grand Sumo Tournament starting March 8.
Tuesday
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry to hold international symposium on African swine fever with attendance of experts from Vietnam and South Korea.
Supreme Court to hand down ruling on three appeals filed by plaintiffs demanding official state recognition that they were exposed to radiation from atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Wednesday
Track cycling world championships start in Berlin. The Olympic qualification ranking, to be announced by the Union Cycliste Internationale after tournament ends on March 1, will determine number of places allocated to Japan.
Kumamoto District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed against the state by former leprosy patients over 1952 case in which a man who was said to have leprosy was executed despite insisting on his innocence in a murder case.
Thursday
Osaka High Court to hand down ruling in an appeal trial on damages sought over 2011 bullying-induced suicide of junior high school student in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. The lower court decision in February last year acknowledged bullying occurred and ordered that ¥37.5 million ($336,000) in compensation be awarded to two former classmates, a decision they both appealed.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for January.
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for January.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial output index for January.
Sunday
The takamikura (canopied imperial throne) from which Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement in October to go on public display at Kyoto Imperial Palace.
Tokyo Marathon to be held, doubling as qualifier for 2020 Games as runners chase final spot on men’s Olympic marathon team. Participation has been limited to athletes in elite categories, including wheelchair racers, this year as part of steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Annual anti-nuclear demonstration in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, to mark 66th anniversary of Japanese fishing boat exposed to radiation from hydrogen bomb test at Bikini Atoll.
NHK to begin trial service for simultaneous internet streaming of its TV programs.