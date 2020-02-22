Justice Ministry moves to hike retirement age for Japan's prosecutors to 65

The Justice Ministry has drafted a bill to raise the retirement age for public prosecutors, excluding the prosecutor-general, who heads the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office, to 65 from 63.

The bill to amend the Public Prosecutor’s Office Act, presented to a joint meeting of the justice and other divisions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday, calls for raising the retirement age to 64 in fiscal 2022 and to 65 in fiscal 2024. The retirement age for the prosecutor-general, which stands at 65, will not be changed.

The ministry also submitted a bill to raise the retirement age for national civil servants to 65 from 60 in stages.

But the LDP withheld approval because some participants at the meeting strongly called for accelerating reform of the civil service system, such as by thoroughly implementing performance-based promotion and salary systems.

In a recent development that stirred controversy, the tenure of Hiromu Kurokawa, chief prosecutor at the Tokyo High Public Prosecutor’s Office, who reached retirement age on Feb. 7, was extended until Aug. 7 using a provision for that purpose in the national civil service law.

While the Justice Ministry was already considering raising the retirement age for prosecutors to 65 before the decision to extend Kurokawa’s tenure was made at a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 31, a heated Diet debate is expected on whether to amend the act, pundits said.

The government hopes to get Cabinet approval for the series of bills in early March and submit them to the Diet.