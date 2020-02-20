Japan's Recruit Career to cancel March joint job seminars amid COVID-19 outbreak

Major Japanese job information provider Recruit Career Co. said Thursday it has decided to call off joint job seminars scheduled in March for students graduating in spring 2021 due to the spread in Japan of the new coronavirus.

The unit of Recruit Holdings Co. made the decision in consideration of the health and safety of students. The move by Recruit Career, which runs the Rikunabi job information website, suggests that the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on students’ job-hunting activities, which usually shift into high gear in spring, is starting to expand.

Joint job seminars, which bring together a number of companies, are popular among students as opportunities for them to gather information about several companies at one event.

Among other job information providers, Mynavi Corp. is also considering canceling similar joint seminars.

Disco Inc. hopes to hold such events as planned. But an official of the company said, “We may change our plans depending on the situation.”

Recruit Career will also cancel other job-hunting events for students scheduled for Saturday and later. The company will call off a total of nearly 100 events, which were expected to bring together about 5,000 companies and 30,000 to 50,000 students.

The viral outbreak is also affecting individual companies’ recruiting activities.

MUFG Bank, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., has decided to put on hold its seminars scheduled in and after March in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture. Instead, the bank plans to offer such sessions online.

General contractor Obayashi Corp. will call off events with 30 or more participants. Cybermall operator Rakuten Inc. will hold job interviews, including for mid-career job seekers, on the internet for the time being.

At a news conference on Thursday, Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the cancellations of job-hunting events will have “a very large impact” on both students and firms.

If the viral outbreak continues, employment exams, including interviews, at major companies that are slated to start in June or later could be affected.

Mimura voiced concern, saying that opportunities for small companies facing labor shortages to contact students could be pushed back.