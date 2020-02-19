Moritomo Gakuen couple in Abe cronyism scandal found guilty of fraud

The former head of a nationalist school operator and his wife who were at the center of a cronyism scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were found guilty Wednesday of illegally receiving ¥56.4 million ($512,000) in central government subsidies for construction of an elementary school.

At the Osaka District Court, Yasunori Kagoike, the 67-year-old former chief of Moritomo Gakuen, was also convicted of unlawfully receiving local government subsidies and sentenced to five years in prison. His 63-year-old wife Junko was given a three-year jail term suspended for five years.

The two were convicted of defrauding the central government of ¥56.4 million between March 2016 and February 2017 by overcharging for the construction of an elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, on land purchased from the government.

The two were also indicted for unlawfully receiving around ¥120 million in subsidies from the prefecture and the city of Osaka between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2016 by inflating the number of teachers at their preschool, but Junko Kagoike was found not guilty on this indictment.

Prosecutors had sought seven-year prison terms for both of the defendants, saying they planned the fraud and instructed the company that built the elementary school, which applied for state subsidies on their behalf, to defraud the state.

The couple had pleaded not guilty, with their defense team arguing that the main part of the contract process, such as setting the land price and compiling related documents, was carried out by the company that applied for the subsidies.

The couple were arrested in July 2017 after it was revealed that Moritomo Gakuen had purchased the land in Toyonaka the previous year for ¥134 million, despite it being valued at ¥956 million.

The heavily discounted sale sparked cronyism allegations against Abe as his wife Akie, who was an acquaintance of the couple, was named honorary principal of the elementary school. She stepped down from the post in the wake of the scandal.

Although the Finance Ministry punished 20 officials, including Nobuhisa Sagawa who led the ministry’s bureau in charge of the land sale, over the falsification and destruction of documents related to the land deal, prosecutors did not indict any officials over the incident.