U.S. to evacuate hundreds of Americans from infected Diamond Princess: report

The U.S. government will evacuate American citizens and their families from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

About 380 people aboard the infected ship will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan to the United States and return as early as Sunday, the newspaper said, citing an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than a week has passed since the cruise ship, now with around 3,400 passengers and crew aboard, was put under a two-week quarantine at Yokohama Port after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected with COVID-19, the pneumonia-causing coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of infection on the ship has since steadily increased to 218, while U.S. media have reported the frustrations of the American passengers stranded on board.

Japan’s health ministry had initially planned to keep all of the passengers and crew confined on the vessel until next Wednesday, when the quarantine is scheduled to end.

The ministry then decided on Thursday to let only passengers 80 and older who have pre-existing conditions or are staying in cabins without windows, as well as their traveling companions, leave after being screened for infection.

CDC officials have been paying close attention to the situation and say they are working with Japanese authorities to protect the health of American citizens.

The U.S. evacuees will likely arrive first at Travis Air Force Base in California, where they will undergo additional health screenings. Some may remain at Travis, where they will face a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days, while others may be moved to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for quarantine, according to The WSJ.

The move comes after Japan confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases from people with no direct connection to China. New cases were reported in Tokyo, Aichi, Hokkaido and Okinawa prefectures on Friday.

As of Friday night, a total of 260 cases — 218 of which were passengers and crew members from the Diamond Princess — had been confirmed in Japan.

One new case was reported Saturday morning in Wakayama Prefecture.

The latest cases in Tokyo and Hokkaido involved people with no recent history of travel to China and came on the heels of the first domestic coronavirus death — that of a woman in her 80s in Kanagawa Prefecture, whose son-in-law, a taxi driver, was also found infected.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said two additional people in the capital who have tested positive for the virus had been in close contact with the taxi driver, with both hospitalized but not in serious condition.

Among them, one was a worker on a yakatabune (traditional roofed party boat) on which the taxi driver attended a party on Jan. 18 with his wife, while the other did not attend the party but is a staffer of a taxi union the driver belongs to, the Tokyo government said.

The boat worker had also previously come into contact with travelers from China’s Hubei province, it said.

The government will carry out tests on some 100 people, including around 80 party attendees, who came into close contact with the taxi driver. Around 10 have so far complained of a fever and other symptoms, it said.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday there is “no reason for changing the government position that it has yet to reach a state of epidemic in Japan.”

A Hokkaido resident in his 50s with no recent history of traveling abroad has also been infected, the Hokkaido government said. The man is being treated at a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

In Nagoya, a man in his 60s who recently returned from a trip to Hawaii tested positive for the coronavirus, the city government said. He has not visited China recently.

The route of contraction is also not known in cases reported Thursday in Wakayama Prefecture.

A man in his 70s who was treated at a hospital in Wakayama where a doctor was confirmed to have been infected with the virus has also tested positive for it, local officials said Friday, adding that the two apparently never had any contact.