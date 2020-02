Two earthquakes struck Japan nearly simultaneously on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., the larger a 5.5 magnitude that hit off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.

That quake, which was also felt in the Kanto region, reached a 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale to 7.

A second quake — a magnitude 4.4 and shindo 3 — struck just minutes before in Hokkaido’s Iburi region.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.