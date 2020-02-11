Itami airport to be first in Japan to offer toilets for dogs

Itami airport is set to become the first in Japan to offer toilets for exclusive use by dogs.

The regional airport, which is also known as Osaka International Airport but straddles Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, decided to introduce the canine facility after receiving requests not only from passengers with pets but also from airline officials complaining of defecation accidents on their aircraft, according to its operator, Kansai Airports.

The airport is scheduled to open the outdoor canine bathroom on Thursday for daily use from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We hope (the introduction) will lead to stress reduction by allowing dogs, along with their owners, to go to the toilet before boarding,” said Kansai Airports, which also runs Kansai International Airport and Kobe Airport, in a statement on Monday.