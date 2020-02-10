Court approves release on bail of Lower House lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto

The Tokyo District Court on Monday approved the release on bail of Lower House lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who has been indicted on bribe-taking charges related to casino resorts.

The bail was set at ¥30 million, which Akimoto paid the same day. Public prosecutors filed an appeal against the court decision, and Akimoto will not be released until the appeal is processed.

He has categorically denied the charges while expressing his intention to attend Diet meetings once he is freed on bail. He will be allowed to take part in debates as long as he does not violate the bail terms, according to sources.

Under the terms, the 48-year-old House of Representatives member is barred from contacting Takaki Shirasuka, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and former Lower House member Shigeaki Katsunuma.

The two joined Akimoto in an inspection tour of a Macau casino hosted by Chinese online lottery operator 500.com Ltd., which planned to join an integrated resort project in Japan. They are also suspected of being linked to the scandal

Akimoto is suspected of demanding luxury items from the Chinese company during a trip to Macao, investigative sources said earlier.

Akimoto was known as a vocal supporter of casino legalization and was in charge of overseeing the initiative when he served as a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October 2018.

Akimoto is alleged to have received ¥2 million from the Chinese firm and had expenses of around ¥1.55 million covered by the company for a 2017 trip to its Shenzhen headquarters despite knowing such actions were considered seeking favorable treatment.

In addition, he allegedly received ¥3 million in cash from 500.com in September 2017 and also for having the firm cover about ¥760,000 of expenses linked to a family trip to Hokkaido in February 2018.

He left the LDP when he was first arrested late last December but remains a Lower House lawmaker.

Akimoto is barred from having contact with five lawmakers total, to whom the 500.com side claims to have given cash worth ¥1 million each. Among them is former postal privatization minister Mikio Shimoji, who was expelled from opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai after his alleged receipt of the money came to light.

Three others have been indicted in the case — Zheng Xi, 37, a former executive of the Chinese firm’s Japan unit, along with Masahiko Konno, 48, and Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who both served as advisers to the gambling operator.

They have all admitted to bribing Akimoto. Xi and Konno have already been released on bail while Nakazato is awaiting release after having his bail approved.

Akimoto is the first incumbent lawmaker to be indicted in a decade. He was first elected to the House of Councilors in 2004, after serving as a secretary to a lawmaker. In 2012, he successfully ran for a Lower House seat.

It is hoped that the legalization of such resorts in Japan will attract more foreign tourists and invigorate the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.