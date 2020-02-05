18-year-old woman dies after slope collapses in Kanagawa

An 18-year-old woman died in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture after a slope on the side of the road collapsed Tuesday morning, local police said.

According to the local fire department, the slope near the lower part of a condominium near Jimmuji Station on the Keikyu Zushi Line collapsed in a massive pile of earth around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the female pedestrian was found unconscious and transported to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Authorities were checking to make sure no others were hurt in the incident.