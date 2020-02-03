Sumo wrestlers Mitakeyama (left) and Endo (center) throw beans Monday at the Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture. Monday marked setsubun, which translates literally to the day before the start of spring. | KYODO

Stars throw soybeans in setsubun event at Naritasan Shinshoji temple

NARITA, CHIBA PREF. – An annual bean-throwing event was held Monday at Naritasan Shinshoji, a major Buddhist temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, to mark setsubun, the day before the start of spring according to Japan’s ancient calendar.

On setsubun, people traditionally throw soybeans, chanting “oni wa soto” (“demons out”) and “fuku wa uchi” (“luck in”).

But at the Naritasan Shinshoji event, bean-throwers say only “fuku wa uchi” because the Fudo Myoo deity at the temple is believed to be able to eliminate the evil of demons.

Wearing colorful kamishimo traditional clothing and chanting “fuku wa uchi to pray for affluent lives and rich harvests, sportspeople and celebrities threw soybeans and shelled peanuts to a crowd that tried to catch the beans.

The stars included yokozuna Hakuho and other sumo wrestlers, cast members of the yearlong historical NHK drama “Kirin ga Kuru” including lead actor Hiroki Hasegawa, kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI and others.

For the event, 860 kilograms of soybeans and 400 kilograms of shelled peanuts were prepared.

