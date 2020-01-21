An employee works near a Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington, in December. | REUTERS

Boeing seeks to borrow $10 billion or more amid 737 Max crisis: CNBC

BANGALORE, INDIA – Boeing Co. is in talks with banks about borrowing $10 billion or more amid rising costs after the two fatal 737 Max crashes, CNBC reported www.cnbc.com/2020/01/20/737-max-crisis-boeing-seeks-to-borrow-10-billion-or-more.html on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. plane-maker has so far secured at least $6 billion from banks and is talking to other lenders for more contributions, the report added.

Analysts estimate that Boeing has been losing around $1 billion a month because of the grounding and it reported an almost $3 billion negative free cash flow in the third quarter.

Boeing also reported its worst annual net orders in decades, earlier last week, along with its lowest numbers for plane deliveries in 11 years.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

