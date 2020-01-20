Asia Pacific

Strong M6.4 quake hits China's far west Xinjiang region

AP

BEIJING – A strong earthquake struck China’s far west Xinjiang region Sunday night, the government earthquake agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the region at 9:21 p.m. at a depth of 16 km (10 miles). The quake’s epicenter was 56 km (35 miles) from Peyzawat County and shaking was felt in the cities of Kashgar and Artux, the agency said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.0 and its depth as 11 km (7 miles). The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Earthquakes occur frequently in Xinjiang, which borders Central Asia.

