Japanese Communist Party slams China in first platform change since 2004

Kyodo

ATAMI, SHIZUOKA PREF. – The Japanese Communist Party criticized China’s current leadership in the first revision since 2004 of its fundamental policy platform, adopted Saturday, saying Beijing’s quest for “great-power chauvinism and hegemonism” is problematic.

“The Chinese leadership’s mistake is extremely serious. That action does not deserve the name of the Communist Party,” party chief Kazuo Shii said at its convention, held for the first time in three years, referring to Beijing’s expansionary activities in the East and South China seas.

At the party convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, the JCP also unanimously adopted a resolution pledging to cooperate with other opposition parties to pave the way for a change of government.

Akira Koike, the JCP’s secretariat head, urged that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government, “the worst in postwar” Japanese politics, be brought down by making a success of its cooperation with citizens and opposition parties.

For the party’s program, the JCP for the first time included its pledge to create a Japan free from nuclear power plants and realize a society with gender equality.

The JCP maintained its goal of repealing Japan’s long-standing security treaty with the United States and dissolving the Self-Defense Forces.

Shii and Koike, second-in-command of the party, retained their posts. Tetsuzo Fuwa, a former JCP leader, remained as a member of the Standing Executive Committee.

