Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts eastern Japan, including Tokyo

Kyodo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 rattled eastern Japan including the Tokyo metropolitan area early Tuesday, the weather agency said.

The temblor struck at 4:53 a.m. in southern Ibaraki Prefecture with a focus about 50 kilometers below the surface, the Meteorological Agency said. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning.

The quake registered a 4 on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale of 7 in parts of Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Saitama prefectures. The shaking was also felt across a wide area in eastern Japan including Tokyo, Yokohama and Chiba.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage from the quake.

