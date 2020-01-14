Business / Corporate

Japanese maker of Salonpas pain-relief patch to set up sales unit in Malaysia

Nna / Kyodo

KUALA LUMPUR – Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. will set up a subsidiary in Malaysia to independently promote sales of its flagship Salonpas pain-relief patch and other products.

The Japanese drugmaker said in a statement on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will be established in October.

Hisamitsu currently sells its products in Malaysia through an import agent.

Salonpas, Hisamitsu’s globally popular over-the-counter pain-reliever, generated ¥33 billion ($300 million) in sales in the last fiscal year through February 2019, with overseas sales accounting for about 66 percent of the total.

The company hopes to raise overseas sales of Salonpas by 18.5 percent to ¥25.8 billion in the current fiscal year through February.

Hisamitsu has overseas subsidiaries in Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Britain and Brazil.

