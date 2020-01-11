National / Crime & Legal

Lebanon leaves possibility of Carlos Ghosn handover open, wants his dossier from Japan in 40 days

JIJI

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s interim Justice Minister Albert Serhan on Friday did not rule out the possibility of the country handing over former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Japan.

If a Lebanese court rules Ghosn guilty and its prosecutors find special circumstances, it could be possible to send him back to Japan, Serhan said in Beirut.

But Serhan stopped short of referring to any exceptional circumstances that may lead to the handover of the former triple automobile executive, who jumped bail while awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.

Japan and Lebanon have no extradition treaty. Serhan said that Lebanon does not hand citizens over to foreign authorities in principle, suggesting that it is highly unlikely that Ghosn will be sent back to Japan.

Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned Ghosn from leaving the country while asking Japan to provide all investigation materials on him to the Lebanese side.

RELATED STORIES

Serhan said that the departure ban will be lifted unless such materials reach Lebanese authorities within 40 days.

Lebanon has yet to receive any investigation materials or a request to hand over Ghosn, he said, stressing that Lebanon will not question Ghosn or launch an investigation into him before the arrival of the materials.

Also on Friday, Serhan met with Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon Takeshi Okubo. The envoy told Serhan that Japan will make efforts to provide its investigation materials promptly to Lebanese authorities.

Okubo showed understanding of Lebanese authorities’ investigation policy on Ghosn and asked Beirut to go ahead with the related judicial processes, according to Serhan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Draft budgets and constitutional reform in focus as Japanese Diet gets set to open Jan. 20
The Diet will convene on Jan. 20 for a 150-day regular session that will put priority on early passage of draft budgets for the current and next fiscal years, government officials said Friday.
A Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol plane departs from an airbase in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday for the SDF's first long-term intelligence-gathering mission abroad.
Two SDF planes embark on pioneer intelligence-gathering mission in Middle East
Two Japanese patrol planes left Okinawa for the Middle East on Saturday in what will be the Self-Defense Forces' first long-term intelligence-gathering mission abroad. The dispatch came a day af...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers reporters questions before leaving for a five-day trip to the Middle East on Saturday.
Japan's Abe kicks off five-day visit to Middle East amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on a five-day trip to the Middle East on Saturday as part of Tokyo's efforts to help reduce tensions in a critical region for resource-poor Japan. The trip wil...

, ,