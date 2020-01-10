Soldiers sit among burned trees on Friday on a beach in Mallacoota where people had taken shelter from a fire on New Year's Eve. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Australian Navy ships emergency beer to fire-hit town

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – Australia’s navy, tasked with rescuing fire-trapped residents on the southeast coast, received a new mission Friday: delivering beer to a country pub on the verge of running dry.

More than a thousand people have been evacuated from the town of Mallacoota, with the military sending landing craft to collect families trapped there since New Year’s Eve.

But after several shuttle runs and with the immediate emergency ebbing, the navy will deliver much-needed supplies, including a precious cargo of “tinnies” to thirsty survivors, a department of defense spokesperson confirmed.

“The beer is not occupying unnecessary space on HMAS Choules, and essential supplies were not offloaded to accommodate the beer,” the spokesperson added.

Carlton and United Breweries said Friday it had dropped the alcohol at the Cerberus naval base to be delivered to the Mallacoota Hotel, after it was on the verge of running out.

RELATED STORIES

The delivery includes 20 kegs and four pallets of beer and cider for a town that usually has a population of around 1,000.

“A pub with no beer is bad enough at the best of times,” said Carlton and United Breweries CEO Peter Filipovic. “After what Mallacoota residents and ‘firies’ have been through, the least we could do is make sure they could enjoy a beer.

“We’re not sure if the navy has ever shipped beer to civilians before but these fires are an extraordinary disaster,” said Filipovic.

The 16,000-ton relief ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on Friday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A helicopter helps douse a bush fire in Penrose, New South Wales, on Friday.
Australian resorts deploy snow guns against bush fires
Australia's alpine resorts have dusted off winter snow-making machines to blast ice-cold water onto dry ski slopes as huge bush fires threaten to engulf the Snowy Mountains region. Heat a...
Malhaar Rathod trains during a kickboxing session at a gym in Mumbai.
Bollywood 'casting couch' culture endures despite global #MeToo movement
It took a minute for Malhaar Rathod, then an aspiring teenage actress, to realize what the 65-year-old Indian film producer was asking her to do — and to make the decision to walk away. "He clai...
The sister of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital on Dec. 6 after she was set on fire by a gang of men who included her alleged rapists, is consoled as she mourns her sisters' death outside a house in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Dec. 7.
One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes in India in 2018
One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to government data released on Thursday, underlining its dismal reputation as one of the worst places in the wor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Soldiers sit among burned trees on Friday on a beach in Mallacoota where people had taken shelter from a fire on New Year's Eve. | REUTERS

, , ,