The week ahead for Jan. 6 to Jan. 12

Most companies and government offices to have first working day of 2020.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Grand Shrine of Ise in Mie Prefecture and hold press conference.
Tokyo Stock Exchange to have first trading session of 2020. On Dec. 30 the benchmark Nikkei saw its highest year-end close since 1990 as investors wrapped up 2019 amid receding fears that, with the world’s two largest economies having reached an interim deal, the U.S.-China trade conflict could further slow global growth.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales for December and total for all of 2019.
Tuesday
Three major business lobbies in Japan to hold joint New Year’s party in Tokyo. Abe is scheduled to address members of the Japan Business Federation, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives. The heads of the organizations will also hold a joint press conference, focusing on their economic outlook following the consumption tax hike last October and amid continued uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade row.
International Consumer Electronics Show to be held in Las Vegas through Jan. 10. Japanese companies including Sony Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. will participate in the world’s largest tech trade show, which this year will feature the latest technologies and products in the age of ultrafast 5G mobile networks and artificial intelligence.
Wednesday
Cabinet Office to release Consumer Confidence Survey for December.
Yokohama District Court to hold first hearing on mass murder at a care home for people with mental disabilities in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2016. Satoshi Uematsu, a former employee of the facility, has been accused of killing 19 residents and injuring dozens more. Last month, during an interview held at a detention house, Uematsu said he will admit to charges of murder and attempted murder during his trial.
Thursday
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for December and for the whole of 2019.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for November.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicator indices for November.