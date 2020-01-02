A Lebanese policeman patrols the street outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Dec. 31. | BLOOMBERG

National

Turkey detains pilots over Ghosn's escape through Istanbul

Reuters, Kyodo

ISTANBUL/TOKYO – Turkish police detained seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, said a police spokeswoman.

She said the other detainees were two airport ground workers and one cargo worker and all seven were expected to give statements before a court Thursday.

Media reports said Turkey’s interior ministry had begun an investigation into Ghosn’s transit. The former Nissan boss revealed Tuesday he had fled to Beirut to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system.

People familiar with the matter said that Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known executives, had arrived in Beirut on a private jet from Istanbul on Monday.

Hurriyet news website, citing an interior ministry official, said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn’s arrival, and neither his entry nor exit were registered.

A plane carrying Ghosn arrived at 5:30 a.m. Monday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Hurriyet reported, adding that prosecutors ordered the arrests after widening their investigation.

Flight tracking data from that time suggests that Ghosn used two different planes to fly into Istanbul and then on to Lebanon.

Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, shedding some light on how he managed his escape to Lebanon.

The businessman, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago, the culmination of a plan that was crafted over three months.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. He denies the charges.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A corporate flag of Nissan Motor Co., right, flies alongside the flags of Japan and France outside the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama.
France 'will not extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: government
France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan Motor Co. boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, a minister said Monday. ...
Prosecutors leave the Tokyo residence of Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance who has fled to Lebanon, after conducting a search Thursday.
Trial delay contributed to Ghosn's decision to flee Japan: sources
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn decided to flee Japan after learning that his trial had been delayed until April 2021 and also because he had not been allowed to speak to his wife, sources close...
﷯An adviser to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. has told investigators that the company also gave cash to another five lawmakers, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Five other lawmakers may be involved in casino-bribery scandal
An adviser to a Chinese gambling operator, which is under investigation for allegedly bribing Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto over a casino resort project, has told investigators that the comp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Lebanese policeman patrols the street outside the property of Carlos Ghosn, former head of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, in Beirut on Dec. 31. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,