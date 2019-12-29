The week ahead for Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

Monday

Tokyo Stock Exchange to have final trading session of 2019. The Nikkei average has risen 19.1 percent from the start of the year to 23,837.72 points as of Friday, trading at its highest levels in about 14 months.

Annual Japan Record Awards to be held.

Tuesday

No major events.

Wednesday

New Year’s Day national holiday.

Japan-U.S. trade agreement, Japan-U.S. digital trade pact to take effect. The bilateral pact will cut tariffs on farm and industrial products, enabling U.S. farmers to have the same treatment as those of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The deal has been criticized by opposition parties and some businesses as being more advantageous to the United States.

Government to adopt family-name-first order when using Roman alphabet to write Japanese names on official documents. Respective ministries and agencies will use the order, breaking from the long tradition of reversing name order in line with other languages such as English, after the proposal was accepted at a Cabinet meeting in September.

Seven-Eleven Japan to close some 50 stores in Tokyo in a pilot project aimed at reviewing nationwide 24/7 operations amid a labor crunch. Lawson will close some 100 stores in Tokyo and 24 prefectures.

2015 Paris agreement on climate change, successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, enters into force.

Thursday

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to extend New Year’s greetings to well-wishers gathering at the Imperial Palace, the first New Year’s greeting by the emperor and empress since his ascension to the chrysanthemum throne and the beginning of the Reiwa era on May 1. Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s final greeting of his reign brought a Heisei Era record of 154,800 well-wishers to the Imperial Palace.

Friday

Tokyo Metro to begin using new platform at Ginza Line’s Shibuya Station in first major refurbishment in 81 years.

Saturday

People returning from overseas destinations to Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, from year-end and New Year, holidays to reach peak.

Sunday

Toyosu fish market in Tokyo waterfront to hold first auction of 2020.