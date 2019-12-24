World

German passengers hailed for stopping 'horror' tram in Bonn

AFP-JIJI

BONN, GERMANY – German passengers were hailed for preventing a disaster over the weekend when they were able to bring a runaway tram to a halt after the driver lost consciousness.

Two male passengers broke down the door to the driver’s cabin after the tram sped past eight stations without stopping in the western city of Bonn late Saturday night.

They found the driver unresponsive in his seat but managed to halt the tram thanks to instructions given to a female passenger who was on the phone throughout the incident with local transport operator SWB.

“They did exactly the right thing in a dangerous situation and possibly saved lives,” mayor Ashok Sridharan told the General-Anzeiger daily.

“Something like this should not be allowed to happen,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The 47-year-old driver was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

He remains on sick leave but no further details were given about his medical condition.

The General-Anzeiger said passengers on the “horror tram” were terrified even if everyone escaped unharmed.

“We were afraid for our lives, there was nothing we could do,” it quoted 61-year-old Manfred Daas, who was traveling with his wife, as saying.

The SWB transport company faced mounting criticism over the incident Monday, and prosecutors are investigating whether all the technical fail-safes had worked properly.

The Line 66 tram did not stop even after passengers repeatedly pulled the emergency brake, but the SWB said the brake only alerts the driver who then decides whether or not to stop.

The “dead man’s switch” in the driver’s cabin, designed to cut the engine if the lever is no longer activated, also did not kick into action because the driver’s weight likely kept it pressed down, SWB said.

But the tram would have eventually slowed to a halt by itself because some passengers had activated the emergency unlocking system on the doors, Joern Zauner of the SWB told General-Anzeiger.

It remains unclear how fast the tram was going, with Zauner estimating it was riding at a speed of 40 to 70 kilometers per hour (25 to 53 miles per hour).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles
The House Judiciary Committee held open the possibility Monday of recommending additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as it pressed anew for the testimony of former Wh...
Civilians ride in a truck as they flee Maaret al-Numan, Syria, ahead of a government offensive Monday.
Residents of northwest Syria flee new government offensive, mass neat Turkey border
Syrian government forces pressed ahead Monday with a new military assault on the country's last rebel stronghold that began last week. The offensive has triggered a mass exodus of civilians flee...
Venezuelan National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Caracas Dec. 16. The United States and dozens of nations have thrown their support behind the youthful congressional leader, recognizing him as the country's legitimate president, arguing that President Nicolas Maduro's recent reelection had been invalidated by fraud and a ban on most opponents.
Buzz over Guaido fades as Maduro holds firm, 4.5M Venezuelans opt to leave
Tour operator Alejandro Palacios joined hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans protesting in the streets early this year, wanting to believe that things would finally change in the country as upst...

, , , ,