A police car carrying Satoshi Uematsu enters Tsukui Police Station in Kanawaga Prefecture in February 2017. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Man accused of 2016 mass murder at care home near Tokyo plans to admit to charges

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – A man accused of killing 19 residents and injuring dozens more at a care home for people with mental disabilities in Kanagawa Prefecture in 2016 said Monday he will admit to charges of murder and attempted murder at his trial, which is slated to begin in January.

Satoshi Uematsu, 29, said in an interview at a detention house that denying the charges “would be quibbling and make the trial too complex.”

He said he intends to apologize to the relatives of those killed and the others he injured at the facility in Sagamihara, near Tokyo, in the early hours of July 26, 2016.

Despite his intent to apologize, Uematsu, a former caretaker at the facility, continues to believe that “Those who have disabilities, severe enough as to prevent communication, are not people.” He also said they bring “misfortune” and are “harmful.”

He has repeatedly made discriminatory remarks against those with disabilities during media interviews.

Sources familiar with his defense team’s preparations for the trial have recently said they are planning to have him plead not guilty, arguing Uematsu was not mentally competent and so unable to bear responsibility for his acts due to the effects of marijuana.

Uematsu’s defense team will stick to that argument, according to other sources. He tested positive for the drug after his arrest.

Uematsu said he does not want to blame marijuana but is leaving his defense strategy up to his lawyers.

He added he is fine with an insanity plea “as long as it lightens my punishment.”

The trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 8 at the Yokohama District Court. A ruling is expected to be handed down on March 16.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.
Abe and Xi agree to work to elevate Japan-China ties to new level
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Monday to work together to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, as Japan prepares for a state visit by the Chinese leader ne...
The Henoko coastal area in the city of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Dec. 13
Landfill work at site of proposed U.S. base in Okinawa to take five years longer than expected
The government has concluded that the period for landfill work must be extended to about 10 years from the initially planned five years for a project to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futen...
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepare to hold talks at Abe's office in Tokyo last week.
Iran's Hassan Rouhani calls on Japan to help save nuclear deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday called on Japan to help save the 2015 nuclear deal with practical economic support, welcoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's de-escalation initiatives.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police car carrying Satoshi Uematsu enters Tsukui Police Station in Kanawaga Prefecture in February 2017. | KYODO

, , , ,