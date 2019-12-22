The week ahead for Dec. 23 to Dec. 29

Monday

Former Emperor Akihito to turn 86. The former emperor will mark his first birthday since he abdicated on April 30. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Emperor Naruhito, the following day.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to leave for three-day China visit. Abe will travel first to Beijing to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is scheduled to make a state visit to Tokyo next spring. Abe will then attend a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Chengdu. His one-on-one meeting with Moon on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit, their first in 15 months, is expected to garner major media attention as tensions between Tokyo and Seoul have somewhat eased recently.

World Boxing Association middleweight title bout between Ryota Murata of Japan and Steven Butler of Canada to be held at Yokohama Arena. Murata, the 33-year-old 2012 Olympic gold medalist, regained the championship in July from Rob Brant of the United States. The 24-year-old Butler, an eighth-ranked contender, will be taking his first shot at a world title.

Tuesday

Bank of Japan to release minutes of Oct. 30-31 Policy Board meeting.

Thursday

Japan Business Federation to hold meeting of executives. Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will be a guest speaker at the meeting. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended last year’s meeting and called on business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of October’s consumption tax hike.

Friday

Most Japanese companies and government offices to have final working day of the year.

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for November.

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for November.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for November.

Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Dec. 18-19 Policy Board meeting.

50th installment of film director Yoji Yamada’s hit series “Otoko wa Tsuraiyo” (It’s Tough Being a Man), also known as Tora-san, to hit screens.

Panel of experts to hold first meeting on how to rebuild Okinawa’s fire-damaged Shuri Castle. The main buildings of the castle, the symbol of the prefecture and a World Heritage site, were burned to the ground in October.

Saturday

People leaving for overseas destinations from Narita airport, in Chiba Prefecture, for year-end and New Year holidays to reach peak.

Sunday

Princess Kako, niece of Emperor Naruhito and younger daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, to turn 25.