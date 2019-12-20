National

Japan expands swine fever vaccinations to seven more prefectures

Kyodo

The government said Friday it will expand vaccinations of pigs against hog cholera to cover Tokyo and seven prefectures adjacent to the 12 prefectures with confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

The vaccinations may start later this month in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Niigata, Kyoto and Nara, and in February or later in Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba, the farm ministry said.

Vaccinations against hog cholera began in Japan in October for the first time in 13 years, more than a year after the country confirmed its first case of the disease in 26 years in Gifu Prefecture in September 2018.

Japan has struggled to contain the epidemic, which has seen a dozen prefectures conduct pig culls. Humans cannot contract the virus even if infected meat is consumed.

Hog cholera, or classical swine fever, is different from African swine fever, which has been spreading across other parts of Asia.

RELATED STORIES

A dozen prefectures with confirmed cases, mostly in central Japan, have been designated as areas recommended for the vaccinations but neighboring prefectures have also called for inoculations.

The ministry initially limited vaccinations to the 12 prefectures due to low stocks of vaccines but decided to expand the areas after manufacturers boosted production to make inoculations available for an additional 2.5 million pigs by the end of the year.

Farm minister Taku Eto told a news conference Friday the ministry will urge pig keepers to fully conduct hygienic management, saying vaccinations are not a panacea for preventing infections.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign students attend a job fair in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, in March.
Japanese government bolsters support for foreign students seeking jobs
The government revised Friday its comprehensive measures, which were drawn up in December 2018 in a bid to realize an inclusive society, in hopes of bolstering support for foreign students seeki...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend a photo session in Thailand last month. The two leaders are set to hold their first summit in 15 months next week in China.
South Korea says Moon-Abe summit will be held Tuesday in China
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea President Moon Jae-in will meet for a summit next week in China, their first in 15 months, the South Korean presidential office announced Friday.
A 15-year-old junior high school student in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, has admitted to stealing an ID and password from a computer he borrowed from his teacher and altering his grades.
Niigata student remotely altered grades using ID stolen from teacher's computer
A 15-year-old junior high school student in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, who hacked into a school server to alter his grades has admitted to stealing an ID and password needed to access the server ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A road is closed near a pig farm in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sept. 14 due to a hog cholera outbreak there. | KYODO

, , , , , , , , , , ,