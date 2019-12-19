Elderly drivers in Japan would have to pass test to renew licenses under bill

A new bill requiring elderly drivers with a history of traffic offenses to take a driving skills test when renewing their licenses will be submitted to the Diet next year, government officials said Thursday.

The National Police Agency plans to submit the bill to revise the road traffic law amid concerns over a rise in fatal car accidents.

Drivers aged 71 or older are currently required to renew their licenses every three years.

The test in which elderly drivers will have to show they are fit to be behind the wheel will check their ability to stop, turn and carry out other basic moves regularly performed while operating vehicles. Successful applicants will then be required to take cognitive function tests. Those who fail can try again as many times as needed.

The agency is still mulling whether the new skills tests, which will take part on test courses at sites such as driving schools, should be required for those aged 75 and above or 80 and above, the officials said.

Drivers who don’t perform as well on the test may still be eligible for a new license the NPA will introduce. That certificate will allow drivers to operate cars that are equipped with advanced road safety features such a system that prevents sudden acceleration.

The new license will also be available for drivers of all age groups who are not fully confident in their driving skills. The NPA will decide which vehicles meet the requirements of what are termed “safety support cars” — vehicles with advanced technologies that will help prevent accidents.

As of late 2018, the rapidly graying country had 5.64 million driving license holders aged 75 and over, and the number is expected to reach 7.17 million in 2023. In 2018, fatal accidents caused by drivers 75 years old saw a 9 percent increase, or 42, from the 460 recorded the previous year.

Around 20 percent of drivers aged 75 or above have violated traffic rules over the past three years. The agency plans to decide which offenses will require such drivers to take the new skills test.

In April this year, an 88-year-old former senior bureaucrat caused a fatal accident in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, running over a toddler and her mother.

As well as prompting many elderly Japanese to surrender their driver’s licenses for fear of causing accidents, the incident led the agency to begin working on traffic law revisions.

In a survey conducted by an NPA panel in September on 2,000 people from their teens to their 70s, 84.8 percent said they think elderly drivers are dangerous and 79.7 percent called for reviewing Japan’s driving license system.

A separate NPA survey on 2,035 drivers aged 69 or older showed 78.3 percent similarly think elderly drivers are dangerous, but only 46.0 percent called for a review of the license system.