A handout photo provided by the University of Copenhagen on Tuesday shows a 5,700-year-old type of "chewing gum" made from birch pitch found during archaeological excavations at Syltholm, southern Denmark. | THEIS JENSEN / UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Did it keep its flavor? Stone-age 'chewing-gum' yields human DNA

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Danish scientists have managed to extract a complete DNA sample from a piece of birch pitch more than 5,000 years old, used as a kind of chewing gum, a study revealed Tuesday.

The Stone-Age sample yielded enough information to determine the source’s sex, what she had last eaten and the germs in her mouth. It also told them she probably had dark hair, dark skin and blue eyes.

And genetically, she was more closely related to hunter-gatherers from the mainland Europe than to those living in central Scandinavia at the time, they concluded.

“It is the first time that an entire ancient human genome has been extracted from anything other than human bones,” Hannes Schroeder of the University of Copenhagen, told AFP.

Schroeder is co-author of the study, which was published in the review Nature Communications.

They found the sample during an archaeological dig at Syltholm, in southern Denmark, said Tehis Jensen, one of the other authors.

“Syltholm is completely unique,” he said.

“Almost everything is sealed in mud, which means that the preservation of organic remains is absolutely phenomenal.”

The researchers also recovered traces of plant and animal DNA — hazelnut and duck — confirming what archaeologists already know about the people who lived there at the time.

But they were not sure why their subject chose to chew the bark: whether to turn it into a kind of glue, to clean her teeth, to stave off hunger — or simply as chewing gum.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jens Soering celebrates with supporters after his arrival at Frankfurt airport, Germany, Tuesday. Soering, the son of a German diplomat, and Canadian Elizabeth Haysom, convicted of the 1985 murder of the woman's parents while they were studying together at the University of Virginia, have been granted an unexpected parole and released after decades in prison.
U.S. deports to Germany murder parolee who claims he's innocent
A German diplomat's son who served more than 33 years in prison for a double-murder in Virginia that he has steadfastly maintained he didn't commit arrived in his homeland Tuesday after being relea...
A young humpback whale entangled in fishing gear is freed Friday in Monterey Bay, California, days after it was first spotted by a fisherman.
Rescuers free humpback whale entangled in fishing gear off California coast
A rescue team helped free a young humpback whale that was tangled in fishing gear south of San Francisco days after a fisherman first spotted it, a conservation group said Tuesday. The team in a...
In this photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Tuesday, an aerial view is seen of a 3,500-year-old tomb discovered near the southwestern Greek town of Pylos. The ministry said American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating 3,500 years back, near a large Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer's Odyssey. Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet.
Archaeologists in Greece find 3,500-year-old royal tombs
American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating from about 3,500 years ago near a major Mycenaean-era palace in Greece's southern Peloponnese region, the Greek culture min...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A handout photo provided by the University of Copenhagen on Tuesday shows a 5,700-year-old type of "chewing gum" made from birch pitch found during archaeological excavations at Syltholm, southern Denmark. | THEIS JENSEN / UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,