Business / Corporate

Panasonic to build electrical equipment plant in India

Kyodo

OSAKA – Panasonic Corp. said Tuesday it will invest around ¥4.6 billion ($42 million) to build a new plant in southern India to produce switchgears and other wiring devices as the emerging economy has experienced a construction boom for condominiums and office buildings.

The new factory in Andhra Pradesh, which will be the company’s fifth production base in India, will start operation in October 2021, the electronics maker said.

Ramping up its production capacity, Panasonic aims to double its fiscal 2018 sales in the Indian housing and construction industry to ¥100 billion in fiscal 2021.

“India is in the midst of economic development, and the number of housing starts is extraordinary compared to Japan,” Masaharu Michiura, managing executive officer of Panasonic, told reporters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon are collectively known as GAFA.
Draft bill would require IT giants to report regularly to Japanese government
The government Tuesday finalized an outline of a bill designed to enhance the transparency of contracts involving large technology companies, hopefully ensuring that such firms do not employ und...
Image Not Available
Dollar nearly flat around ¥109.55 after firming in Tokyo trading
The dollar turned almost static at levels around ¥109.55 after firming in Tokyo trading Tuesday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.59-59, up from ¥109.40-40 at the same t...
Image Not Available
Nikkei hits 14-month high on U.S. rally, weaker yen
JIJI The Nikkei 225 average hit a 14-month high Tuesday, aided by a record-breaking advance on Wall Street and the yen's weakening against the dollar. The Nikkei gained 113.77 poin...

,