U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

U.S. special envoy arrives in South Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure a day after 'crucial test' at rocket site

Reuters

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearization talks ahead of a year-end deadline.

Biegun’s arrival came a day after North Korea said it made another “crucial test” at a rocket launch site to develop a strategic weapon to deter U.S. nuclear threats. 7

Analysts said such tests could help North Korea build more reliable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the United States.

Biegun did not make any comments upon arrival at an airport near Seoul on Sunday afternoon.

Biegun plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday, as part of his three-day stay before leaving for Tokyo to consult with his Japanese counterpart. It is unclear whether he will meet with North Korean officials at the inter-Korean border.

Biegun’s trip led to speculation he might try to salvage negotiations by reaching out to North Korea, or by publicly sending a message.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met three times since last year to negotiate an end to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, but there has been scant progress.

North Korea has vowed to take an unspecified “new path” if the United States fails to address its demands before the end of the year.

Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and stepped up criticism of the United States, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course that they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
First group of Chinese-language immersion students enter Utah high school
Tamblyn Lonergan remembers crying at the kitchen table when she was in fourth grade as she told her parents how difficult it was to learn Chinese. That is now a distant and amusing memory for Lo...
Policemen detain an injured student outside Jamia Millia Islamia university during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi Sunday. Protests have been continuing over the new law that grants Indian citizenship based on religion and excludes Muslims.
Six dead in protests over Indian citizenship law deemed biased against Muslims
Angry protesters in northeast India vowed Sunday to keep demonstrating against a contentious citizenship law as the death toll from bloody clashes sparked by the bill rose to six. Tension remain...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan Nov. 28. The Trump administration will announce as early as this week plans to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, U.S. media reported.
U.S. to announce 4,000-troop drawdown from Afghanistan: media
The Trump administration will announce as early as this week plans to withdraw around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan, U.S. media reported. Talks between the United States and the Taliban resumed ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,