An airforce helicopter leaves Whakatane airport as it assists with the recovery of the eight bodies on White Island of people who perished in the Monday White Island eruption, in New Zealand Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World

New Zealand military begins high-risk effort to retrieve eight bodies on volcanic island

Reuters

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand’s military forces began a high-risk operation on volcanic White Island on Friday to recover the bodies of eight people killed in an eruption this week, despite warnings that the island was still highly volatile.

Authorities have faced growing pressure from families of victims and the wider local community to recover the bodies as soon as possible. NZ police had previously refused to go in due to safety risks.

New Zealand defense force personnel are being deployed in the mission on Friday, along with assistance from the police and other agencies in the recovery mission that could take a few hours, police said.

The mission was to be launched from a navy ship off the island. The teams will wear protective gear, but the police gave no further details.

Six bodies could be seen and there would be “very limited” opportunity to search for the other two, Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said on Thursday.

The risks are still high — the volcano on White Island was “highly volatile” and could erupt again within days, experts have warned.

New Zealand’s geological science agency GNS Science on Thursday put the risk of a further eruption over the next 24 hours at 50 percent to 60 percent.

“My concerns are about the weather, the direction of the wind, the sea state, because they all bring risk, they all add complexity,” Clement told reporters on Thursday.

“A lot has to go right for this to work,” he said.

Eight people have been officially declared dead, while more than 20 are still being treated for severe burns.

The volcano, a popular tourist destination for day-trips, erupted on Monday, spewing ash and steam over the island.

There were 47 people on the island, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, at the time of the eruption.

Twenty-four of those were from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and Britain and one from Malaysia.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Chilean Air Force commander Arturo Merino speaks at a news conference at the Chilean Air Force base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Thursda. Chilean Defense Minister Alberto Espina said human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.
Chile finds human remains and debris from missing plane, says chance of finding survivors 'practi...
Chile confirmed Thursday that human remains and debris found by search ships are from a military plane reported missing with 38 people aboard, and the chances of finding survivors is "practically i...
Posters of anti-government protesters who have been killed in demonstrations are displayed in Tahrir Square during ongoing protests in Baghdad Thursday.
Baghdad mob kills teen gunman who killed six and strings up his corpse
An angry mob killed a 16-year-old and strung up the corpse by its feet from a traffic pole after the teen shot and killed six people Thursday, including four anti-government protesters, Iraqi offic...
In this photo provided by an anonymous source, smoke billows from the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier during a fire in Murmansk, Russia, Thursday. The Admiral Kuznetsov was docked in Murmansk for an upgrade when the fire started amid welding work on Thursday morning.
Russia's sole aircraft carrier burning in Arctic port; 10 reported hospitalized
Russia's only aircraft carrier caught fire Thursday while undergoing a refit in an Arctic shipyard, the latest accident to raise concern over the future of the navy flagship. Russian news agenci...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Thursday. | AP An airforce helicopter leaves Whakatane airport as it assists with the recovery of the eight bodies on White Island of people who perished in the Monday White Island eruption, in New Zealand Friday. | AFP-JIJI Locals sing during sunrise as they wait for the return of the victims after the White Island eruption to be returned to Whakatane, New Zealand, Friday. A team of eight New Zealand military specialists were sent to White Island early Friday to retrieve the bodies of victims after Monday's eruption. | AP

, ,