An LNG tanker at the Koyagi shipbuilding plant run by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in the city of Nagasaki in September 2014 | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi Heavy mulling sale of Nagasaki shipbuilding plant

JIJI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is considering selling one of its largest shipbuilding plants in Japan to reduce costs as it faces tough competition from Chinese and South Korean rivals, informed sources said Thursday.

The company is weighing the sale of the Koyagi plant in the city of Nagasaki to Oshima Shipbuilding Co., the third biggest shipbuilder in the country, the sources said.

The move could accelerate the realignment of the Japanese shipbuilding industry after Imabari Shipbuilding Co. and Japan Marine United Corp., the largest and second largest shipbuilders in the country, last month announced a basic agreement to form a capital and business partnership.

The Koyagi plant, founded in 1972, stopped building liquefied natural gas vessels in September this year and now focuses on liquefied petroleum gas ships.

Mitsubishi Heavy apparently thinks it is unlikely to see improved profitability in the gas ship business where competition with Chinese and South Korean rivals is especially fierce, the sources said.

The company plans to focus its shipbuilding operations on naval vessels for the Defense Ministry at its Nagasaki main factory and on ferries at its Shimonoseki factory in Yamaguchi Prefecture, the sources said.

Oshima Shipbuilding, based in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture, mainly builds bulk carriers. It apparently aims to improve its profitability by acquiring the Koyagi factory, the sources said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Zhou Ziheng helps his son Vita create a game at their home in Shanghai on Nov. 7.
For Chinese kids and young adults, world of computer coding is child's play
Wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses and a red T-shirt, an 8-year-old Chinese boy is logged in for an online coding lesson — as the teacher. Vita has set up a coding tutorial channel on the Ch...
Image Not Available
Chemical-maker Tosoh to launch first quartz glass plant in South Korea
Chemical-maker Tosoh Corp. will launch its first quartz glass plant in South Korea to capitalize on growing local demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Tosoh will establish a local a...
Toshiba Corp. headquarters in Tokyo
Toshiba prepares for early return to Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section
Toshiba Corp. said Friday it is preparing for a swift return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, following its 2017 demotion on massive losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit, to raise...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An LNG tanker at the Koyagi shipbuilding plant run by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in the city of Nagasaki in September 2014 | KYODO

, ,