'Daijokyu' halls at Imperial Palace, used for enthronement rites, drew over 780,000 visitors in 18 days

The Daijokyu halls, where imperial enthronement-related rites were performed last month, drew 782,081 visitors during the 18 days between Nov. 21 and Sunday when the site was open to the public.

The number rose sharply from 439,780 visitors also over 18 days on the previous occasion in 1990 following the 1989 imperial succession.

Emperor Naruhito performed the Daijosai grand thanksgiving rites, considered the most important enthronement-related event, at the Daijokyu complex in the Imperial Palace in mid-November.

The public was allowed to view the complex of about 40 buildings from Nov. 21. From Nov. 30, Inui Street in the palace was also opened to the public until Sunday to enjoy the autumn leaves.

The number of visitors to Daijokyu increased apparently because Inui Street was also opened for the first time since the enthronement. The street started to be opened to public twice a year in 2014 to commemorate the 80th birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

Aside from the general public, some members of the imperial family also visited the halls.

They included Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and second in line to the throne.

The Daijokyu complex is built for each Daijosai and demolished after use.

Now the rites have finished, the complex will be knocked down and the wood used to build the structure will be recycled, according to the Imperial Household Agency.