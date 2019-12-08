Body of Japanese doctor gunned down in Afghanistan arrives in Japan

The body of Japanese physician Tetsu Nakamura, a devoted aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week, was brought back to Japan on Sunday afternoon by members of his family.

They arrived at Narita International Airport, in Chiba Prefecture, and are scheduled to fly to Fukuoka, Nakamura’s hometown, from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Monday morning.

The funeral will be held Wednesday.

Keisuke Suzuki, state minister for foreign affairs, joined other officials in bowing their heads in prayer after laying flowers by the coffin, draped in white, in a solemn ceremony in honor of Nakamura at the airport.

Nakamura’s wife and daughter, who had flown to Afghanistan to bring the doctor’s body back, also took part in the ceremony.

The Fukuoka Prefectural Police will investigate the case as alleged murder and conduct an autopsy to analyze how he was killed.

Nakamura, 73, had worked in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province for over a decade, leading irrigation projects in rural areas. An outpouring of sadness has followed his killing, both in Afghanistan and in Japan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who awarded Nakamura honorary Afghan citizenship in October, was among those who helped carry Nakamura’s coffin, covered with an Afghan flag, during a departure ceremony held Saturday at Kabul’s airport.

The gunmen who killed Nakamura and the others fled the scene. Police say they are still looking for those behind the attack. The Taliban have denied any connection to the slaying.

Authorities in the province have said they obtained information about a possible attack against Nakamura about a year ago but could not prevent the five from being killed, adding they had sent four bodyguards to protect him.

They also said they warned Nakamura the day before the attack that danger was increasing.

Armed anti-government groups, including the Taliban and the Islamic State, operate in the province. But Gov. Shah Mahmood Miakhel told local reporters Thursday there is evidence that the attack was planned outside of Afghanistan. However, he provided no details, saying more investigation is necessary.