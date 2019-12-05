Dentsu Inc. headquarters (right) in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Advertising giant Dentsu again found violating rules on overtime hours

Kyodo

Dentsu Inc. said Thursday it had again received a warning from labor authorities over illegal overtime practices.

Two years after being convicted over working practices involving long hours, which had led to the suicide of an employee, the advertising giant was found to have violated labor laws in 2018 by failing to curb the overtime work of some employees. A local labor standard office in Tokyo recommended it correct the situation in September.

Dentsu said it has swiftly settled the relevant issues. “We’ll continue our reforms of our working environment,” its public relations division said.

Since 2010, Dentsu has received repeated recommendations from labor authorities to correct its overtime working practices.

In October 2017, a court ordered the ad agency to pay ¥500,000 ($4,600) in fines after labor authorities concluded the previous year that Matsuri Takahashi, a 24-year-old new employee of company, committed suicide in 2015 due to excessive overtime work.

Dentsu has a labor-management agreement that limits monthly overtime work to 45 hours per person. The limit can be extended to 75 hours if employees apply in advance.

In the most recent violation, authorities found several breaches of the rules. In one case, a sales employee worked 156 hours of overtime in a month.

Takahashi’s suicide sparked a nationwide debate over severe working conditions in Japan, prompting the government and business circles to take measures to improve the labor environment.

Dentsu announced a reform plan in July 2017, pledging to cut overall working hours per person by 20 percent in fiscal 2019 from fiscal 2014 levels.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Information about Huawei's 5G technology is displayed on a screen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing on Nov. 22.
Huawei asks U.S. court to throw out ban on telecom purchases with government subsidies
Chinese technology giant Huawei is asking a U.S. court to throw out a rule that bars phone carriers from using American government money to purchase its equipment on security grounds. The...
The Ministry of Finance building in Tokyo
Japan considering tax breaks for firms that invest ¥10 million in startups
Government and ruling coalition officials are considering giving tax breaks to small and midsize companies that invest ¥10 million or more in startups, sources familiar with their discussio...
Pedestrians walk past Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo.
BOJ policymaker calls on banks to downsize for profitability
A Bank of Japan Policy Board member Thursday urged banks to downsize in number and asset holdings to become more profitable, pointing to structural factors, rather than the BOJ's easing policy, as ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dentsu Inc. headquarters (right) in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,