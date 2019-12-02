A Maritime Self-Defense Forces' P-3C patrol aircraft is likely to be used to help crack down on piracy activities in the Middle East. | KYODO

Japan's next SDF mission to Mideast might get Cabinet OK by yearend

The next Self-Defense Forces dispatch to the Middle East might get Cabinet approval by the end of the year, government sources said.

For the information-collection mission, which is independent of the U.S.-led one to protect shipping in the area, Japan will divert one of its two P-3C planes patrolling the Gulf of Aden for pirates off Somalia, the sources said Sunday.

It is also considering deploying a helicopter carrier, since its Aegis-equipped destroyers for intercepting ballistic missiles are guarding against North Korean threats around Japan.

In October, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed officials to plan to deploy more SDF vessels and planes to the Mideast. The government began looking for a mission that could be classified as “survey and research” activities, which do not require Cabinet approval.

But the two ruling parties will seek Cabinet approval to clarify the details of the mission, such as the objectives and exit strategy, because Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, is cautious about the plan. Approval could be delayed depending on the discussions with Komeito.

Sending the SDF overseas is a sensitive issue because entanglement in foreign conflicts could violate war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

The Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea and the eastern part of the Bab el-Mandeb strait between Djibouti and Yemen that links the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, are considered potential destinations for the mission.

Japan is under pressure to join a U.S.-led coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic sea lane through which around a fifth of the world’s oil passes, but is reluctant to do as it might damage Tokyo’s friendly ties with Tehran.

